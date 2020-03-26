A viewer asked me an interesting question the other day. He was wondering what the greatest difference was between the record warmest and the record coldest temperature for any day of the year Wausau. In essence, as far as temperature goes, this would be the most extreme day in Wausau's history.

Any guesses as to what time of year we have had the most extreme temperature differences?

For reference, the warmest it has ever been in Wausau was 107 degrees on July 13th of 1936. The coldest it has ever been in Wausau is -40 degrees which was reached on 3 different occasions, January 18th of 1948, January 30th of 1951, and February 10th of 1899.

When I thought about finding the most extreme day, I immediately looked toward those days with the all-time record setting temps, but I came up empty. It turns out, those extreme days are not all that close to the days which have the widest spread between the record low and the record high.

The days with the largest difference between the record high and record low have all occurred in March. If you thought Spring was the most extreme time of year for temperatures in Northcentral Wisconsin, you were correct. The most extreme temperature day in Wausau's history is March 7th with a 97 degree difference between the record low and the record high. The low mark is -21, set in 1913. The high mark is 76, set in 2000. You might recall the week-long stretch of record warmth back in 2000. The 76 degree record high on the 7th is the earliest we have ever reached 70 degrees in the month of March.

Some other extreme temperature days also occurred in concert with a record Spring warm spell. Back in 2012, we had a 10-day stretch of record warmth in the middle of March. We had a record high of 78 on the 17th which is the earliest it has ever been that warm in Wausau. It is also the second most extreme day in Wausau's history with a difference between the record low and record high of 90 degrees.

The weather can get warm in March

Now you might be wondering what is the least extreme temperature day in Wausau's history. I looked that up too. It turns out that the least extreme days are in the Summer. The days with the smallest difference between the record low and the record high are June 25th and July 25th and the difference is only 50 degrees. For June 25th the record high is 92, set in 1966 and the record low is 42, set in 2004. For July 25th the record high is 94, set in 1931 and the record low is 44, set in 1913. The next closest is August 11th with a record temperature difference of 51.