Taekwondo gym offers free online lessons

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- A Wausau taekwondo gym is offering free online lessons as a way for people to stay active while being at home.

With gyms being closed due to state mandates regarding COVID-19, many have turned to offering various classes online.

Halama's Martial Arts is offering those lessons Monday through Friday through Zoom on their Facebook page.

You will need to download the Zoom if you are using Facebook on your phone.

The lessons begin at 1 p.m.

"I'm really hoping that this could be a way for them to get up and do something different. Get some stretching and get the exercise in 'cause it's easy to sit on Netflix all day now when you can't go anywhere," said Nathan Halama who is a master instructor at the taekwondo gym.

He says they will be adding more lessons in the evening for students, but people can join those as well.

The lessons are open to people with various skill levels.