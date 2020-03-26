Stevens Point preparing to use vacant buildings around the city as COVID-19 resources

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza says several vacant buildings around the city will soon be used for things like quarantine spaces, or even critical care spaces.

With one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Portage County, Mayor Wiza says they're prepping for more. He added that right now it's all about utilizing additional spaces around the city and turning them into resources. Right now, the first building that's almost finalized is the Holiday Inn in Stevens Point, which is vacant at the moment.

"We’ve also worked with some other places in town," Mayor Wiza stated. "We have a convent up on Maria Drive that is a potential location, as well as contacting the University to see if any of their spaces or dormitory's might be available.”

Mayor Wiza added that the spaces could also be utilized if hospitals in the area run out of beds, in the case that COVID-19 cases rapidly rise in the area.

Exact building locations are expected to be finalized by the end of the week.