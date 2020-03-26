Park City Credit Union helps kids in need

Merrill (WAOW) -- The Park City Credit Union is making a difference in the lives of sick and injured kids in the Northwoods.

Over the past four years, the annual Share-a-Bear fundraiser held in February has raised more than $21,000.

Hundreds of stuffed animals and nearly $4,000 in proceeds were donated to the Marshfield Children's Hospital, one of three Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Wisconsin.

“This annual fundraiser underscores our commitment to serving our communities,” said Park City CEO Val Mindak. “Our members and staff show every year how big their hearts are, and I’m so thrilled our credit union can support charitable care and life-saving research right here at home.”