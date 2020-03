RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Preferred Painting LLC in Rhinelander is offering to help sanitize shopping carts and grocery stores at Central Wisconsin groceries stores.

"Our equipment was sitting on stand by so we figured we could donate our time and material and everything and just try and keep everything safe in the Northwoods," said owner Matt Kitzke.

Right now he's working with Trig's, but hopes to help more area grocery stores.