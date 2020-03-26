Nice Friday but a nasty weekend

It was nice having a quiet dry Thursday in our area and we will get to enjoy one more decent early spring day for Friday! We will have occasional clouds Thursday night into Friday but again some filtered sunshine can be expected at times. Lows should be around 30 degrees with highs around 50 Friday. That is a bit above normal. Light northeast winds Thursday night will become southeast Friday at 5-10 mph.

A strong low pressure system developing toward Colorado will move northeast toward Wisconsin. It will spread a lot of moisture into our region. As such rain should develop Friday night and continue most of Saturday. Rain totals by late Saturday night could be upwards of .75 to 1.0 inch in the area. This will likely keep streams and rivers running quite high, so be careful if you are near a flood prone location. This system will also stir up gusty winds throughout the weekend. The rain may mix with some snow showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning before ending. At this point we are not expecting any snow accumulation. Temperatures this weekend will be in the 30s at night and reach around 46 Saturday for a high and lower 40s Sunday. The strong wind and dampness will likely make it feel sort of miserable though.

Much nicer weather conditions will build in early next week as high pressure settles over the area. We should have quite a bit of sunshine for a good part of next week with a slow warming trend. Highs will be around 50 degrees Monday, mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday, and possibly upper 50s later in the week. That will really feel nice, especially because the winds will not be very strong next week. Overall it should be some very pleasant weather to finish up March and start April. Low temperatures over the period will generally be in the low to mid 30s.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 26-March 2020

On this date in weather history:

1954 - The temperature at Allaket, AK, plunged to 69 degrees below zero. (The Weather Channel)

1971 - Parts of northern and central Georgia experienced their worst snow and ice storm since 1935. Two day power outages ruined two million eggs at poultry hatches. Two persons were killed when a tree landed on their car. (25th-26th) (The Weather Channel)