News 9 Rewind: Ronald Reagan’s 1980 visit to central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- 40 years ago Ronald Reagan spoke at Wausau West High School. Afterward he visited Waupaca.

WAOW reporter Tom Robinson was there to document the visit.

Courtesy: 1980 Wausau East Yearbook

Among the more than 3,000 attendees was central Wisconsin native Howard Klueter. He was a member of the Reagan-For-President organization at the time, taking it upon himself to conduct literature drops in nearby communities.

Klueter recalled how he met Ronald and Nancy Reagan when they flew into the Central Wisconsin Airport the night before the Wausau West speech.

"I was in awe," said Klueter. "I had been a longtime Ronald Reagan admirer, so to see him in person was awe inspiring to put it mildly."

After the future president's speech, Klueter and several others posed for a picture with the Reagans.

Courtesy: Howard Klueter

Ronald Reagan would go on to do well in the Badger state primary several days later.

"We were very pleased when Ronald Reagan not only won Wisconsin as a whole, but he also carried Marathon County," recalled Klueter. "So that was the proverbial cherry on the sundae."