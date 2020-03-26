Minocqua Brewing Company adjusts to COVID-19 restictions

MINOCQUA, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Minocqua Brewing Company is switching over to the Minocqua Sandwich Company during COVID-19 restrictions.

Now instead of having customers dine-in and order from their normal menu, the restaurant is delivering gourmet sandwiches.

But, the transition didn't come without challenges. Owner Kirk Bangstad said no one in the restaurant knew how to run a delivery service before hand.

"We had to change our whole menu around. It's nothing like it was a week ago," Bangstad said.

But already the community has been supportive of their new venture. So much so, that the restaurant is expanding their delivery menu to burritos, soups and salads.

And Bangstad is happy to be able to give people a chance for employment during this uncertain time.

"We've got a lot of great cooks. We've got people that want to work," he said.

People like Rich Reinke, who normally works as a sound engineer for the restaurant but is now helping to deliver sandwiches.

"I'm certainly grateful to be working right now," Reinke said.

The restaurant is also taking precautions to make sure employees and customers stay safe with multiple hand sanitizing stations around the building, and delivery drivers wear gloves and masks.

To order delivery from the Minocqua Brewing Company click here or call (715) 355-4797