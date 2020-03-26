Milwaukee reports 11th COVID-19 death in Wisconsin

Milwaukee reports 11th COVID-19 death in WisconsinNew
Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Eleven people have now died from COVID-19 in Wisconsin. Here's what we know about the victims:
- 55-year-old man from Fond du Lac County. Contracted virus on an Egyptian river cruise. Contracted the virus at senior community center in Grafton.
- 91-year-old man from Ozaukee County.
- 66-year-old man from Milwaukee County.
- 69-year-old Mississippi man in Milwaukee County at the time.
- 54-year-old man from Milwaukee Co.
- Dane Co. woman in her 70's.
- 60-year-old Milwaukee man.
- 57-year-old West Allis woman. She had recently traveled to other states.
- 79-year-old Milwaukee Co. woman.
- 65-year-old Milwaukee woman.
- 69-year-old Milwaukee man (latest).