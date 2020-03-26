Marshfield Clinic Health System changing hours of operation at some locations

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- The Marshfield Clinic Health System is adjusting the hours at some locations.

The goal is to help them reallocate providers, staff and supplies in case of a surge of COVID-19 patients. They also hope to help keep patients and staff safe.

All hospitals will stay open around the clock.

Health officials are also urging people to use the the telehealth program.

Hospitals

Marshfield Medical Center (Marshfield) – Hospital services remain 24/7, with potential modifications to select services. Majority of medical offices will remain open Monday thru Friday. Cancer Care Services remain Monday-Friday.

– Hospital services remain 24/7, with potential modifications to select services. Majority of medical offices will remain open Monday thru Friday. Cancer Care Services remain Monday-Friday. Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville – Hospital services remain 24/7, with potential modifications to select services.

– Hospital services remain 24/7, with potential modifications to select services. Flambeau Hospital– Hospital services remain open 24/7 with no changes. Urgent Care services will move from Flambeau Hospital to Park Falls Center on 3/30.

Centers: