Marshfield Clinic Health System changing hours of operation at some locations

Marshfield Clinic Health System changing hours of operation at some locationsNew
Wisconsin (WAOW) -- The Marshfield Clinic Health System is adjusting the hours at some locations.
The goal is to help them reallocate providers, staff and supplies in case of a surge of COVID-19 patients. They also hope to help keep patients and staff safe.
All hospitals will stay open around the clock.
Health officials are also urging people to use the the telehealth program.
Hospitals
- Marshfield Medical Center (Marshfield) – Hospital services remain 24/7, with potential modifications to select services. Majority of medical offices will remain open Monday thru Friday. Cancer Care Services remain Monday-Friday.
- Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville– Hospital services remain 24/7, with potential modifications to select services.
- Flambeau Hospital– Hospital services remain open 24/7 with no changes. Urgent Care services will move from Flambeau Hospital to Park Falls Center on 3/30.
Centers:
- Colby Center– Will remain open as a walk-in clinic Monday thru Friday 6:45 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Eagle River Center– Temporarily Closed – patients to be redirected to telehealth or Minocqua Urgent Care.
- Loyal Center – Temporarily Closed (patients redirected to Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville). Physical Therapy closed. Occupational health continues to provide pre-employment services 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Mercer Center and remote pharmacy – Temporarily Closed – patients to be redirected to telehealth or Minocqua Urgent Care. Effective 3/27.
- Merrill Center – Open Monday and Thursday. Closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Effective 3/30.
- Merrill Eye Center - Temporarily closed. Patients can be seen by Dr. Sarazen at the Wausau Center for any emergency eye care issues--M/W/F
- Minocqua Center – No changes in hours or closure. Cancer Care Services remain Monday-Friday.
- Mosinee Center – Temporarily closed effective 3/30 (Remaining appointments will be rescheduled to the Weston Center).
- Park Falls Center – Center expanding their hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday. And 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekends. Taking Urgent Care from Flambeau Hospital.
- Phillips Center – No changes in hours or closure
- Rhinelander Center - Temporarily Closed – patients to be redirected to telehealth or Minocqua Urgent Care. Effective 3/30.
- Stettin Center– Transitioning to a "Well Center" effective 3/23 seeing pediatrics, OB and family medicine patients without respiratory symptoms relocated from Wausau and Weston; respiratory or suspected infectious patient directed to Wausau Urgent Care.
- Stevens Point Center – No changes in hours or closure. Urgent Care has been temporarily closed. Cancer Care services remain Monday-Friday.
- Stratford Center– Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Tuesday and Thursday.
- Wausau Center – Monday, Wednesday, Friday schedule (Urgent care expanding into vacated pediatric space, open 7 days week), effective 3/30.
- Weston Center – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday schedule (Urgent Care open 5 days/week), effective 3/30. Cancer Care Services remain Monday-Friday.
- Wisconsin Rapids Center – No changes in hours or closure. Suspended some outreach - orthopedics after 3/26, podiatry 3/27, cardiology 3/26, nephrology.
- Wittenberg Center – Temporarily Closed effective 3/30 (remaining appointments will be rescheduled to the System's Weston Center); patients moved to Weston Center.
- Woodruff Center – Transitioning to a "Well Center" for OB and pediatric patients without respiratory symptoms relocated from Minocqua Center; respiratory or suspected infectious patient directed to Urgent Care.