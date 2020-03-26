Local food pantry adapts to COVID-19 pandemic

WAUSAU (WAOW)-- In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Neighbors' Place food pantry in Wausau is making changes to keep guests safe and expand service to those feeling the impact of the virus.

The food pantry is changing it's requirements to receive groceries. It will no longer requirement proof-of-income, but instead, use a self-declaration form to help those who may recently be out of a job.

The Neighbors' Place will also not allow guests inside the Scott Street location, rather using a drive-up system. Community members will line up outside, fill out a simple form, and then they will be guided to a parking spot to pick-up groceries.

All these measures meant to keep everyone safely spaced apart.

"Most importantly it's getting the food to people in a safe manner, that protects us and protect our guests and to keep that flowing," said Donna Ambrose, Executive Director of The Neighbors' Place.

But leadership says the taxing issue during the pandemic is telling elderly volunteers to stay home.

"In most non-profits your volunteer base are seniors. And we have to protect them. Asking them to take a short sabbatical, that's been really hard because they really want to help," Ambrose said.

The food pantry hours on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday are 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and on Wednesday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Guest can pick up groceries twice each month.

You must be a Marathon County resident, but it can help find aid for those outside the county by calling (715) 845-1966.