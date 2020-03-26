Local auto group donates 23,000 gloves

Marshfield (WAOW) -- Wheelers Family Auto Group has donated 23,000 gloves to help the Marshfield Clinic Health System.

Through the "Care for our Caregivers" foundation with the Marshfield Clinic Health System, anyone can donate to help frontline staff taking care of the community.

By March 30, the foundation hopes to raise $20,000. They are also accepting personal protective equipment.

"When we heard the need for supplies, we asked ourselves what we might have that could help during this time," said Mary Jo Wheeler, owner. "We were able to learn that the gloves we use in auto repair could be useful. We are so glad that these gloves can be used to help keep our medical professionals safe."

If you'd like to donate, money will be used to provide gift cards, meals to staff, potential temporary housing options for staff exposed to the virus and any other needs for workers.

They also need personal protective equipment including N95 masks.