Knowing your rights if a co-worker refuses to self isolate

WAUSAU (WAOW)- Employees are raising questions about their rights if a co-worker refuses to self isolate.

If employees recently came back from a country where there is a spread of COVID-19, they are asked to self isolate and not return to work.

Officials advise you must keep into consideration the safety and health of other employees.

"Employees who work with other employees who have traveled need to have a plan in place with their business leadership of the organization they work for," said Judy Burrows the Public Information Officer for Marathon County Health Department.

She said those business can put policies in place for working from home. Employers can talk about what self quarantining means and ask the employee who traveled to not return to work for 14 days .

Burrows said bosses and managers do not have to test that employee who has traveled for COVID-19 in order to return from work after self quarantine as long as they are symptom free.