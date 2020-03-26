Keeping grocery store workers safe during COVID-19 pandemic

WESTON (WAOW)- Grocery stores are deemed essential during this pandemic.

Have you ever wondered about the safety of the grocery store workers who are interacting with people every day?

Ever since the news of COVID-19 spread here in Wisconsin residents started preparing by swarming the grocery stores.

Now some companies are trying to help the employees and shoppers from possible exposure to the virus.

"We are installing plexiglass screens starting this weekend where costumer interaction would be and stores that have Starbucks in them" said Jim Hyland Vice President of Communications for Roundy's, the umbrella company for Pick 'n Save.

For grocery store workers, restocking the shelves has been a never ending task.

"There is no lack of food or supply, what there is is the increase in demand and that gap happens when people start hoarding," Hyland said.

When you go to the grocery stores, you can help keep the spread of germs to a minimum.

You should wipe down your cart, and try using your credit card as often as can and then wipe those down as well.

When you get home from the grocery store, wipe down the counter after you place your items away.