Great learning tools for the youngsters from NASA

Parents, do you need some cool extra educational materials and projects to do with your children at this time? If so, NASA has very nice STEM resources available. There are helps for students, parents, and teachers. Check out the NASA web story regarding it below filled with the links to get you started. Good luck and have fun!

Browse Topics For: StudentsEducatorsFun Activities To Do @ HomeLaunch rockets, build a Moon Habitat, solve spacey puzzles and more! These science, technology, engineering and math activities are fun for kids, adults and the whole family.

Virginia Middle School Student Earns Honor of Naming NASA's Next Mars RoverNASA's next Mars rover has a new name – Perseverance. Seventh grader Alexander Mather submitted the winning entry to the agency's "Name the Rover" essay contest.

10 Ways Students Can Prepare to #BeAnAstronautWant to #BeAnAstronaut, but don’t know where to start? Here are some ways you can kick-start your journey!

NASA STEM Engagement Highlights 2019In 2019, the NASA STEM Engagement Enterprise continued to make valuable contributions to our nation’s STEM ecosystem by creating mission-driven opportunities for students to contribute to NASA’s work, helping to build a vibrant and diverse next-generation STEM workforce, and leveraging unique opportunities toward enhancing STEM literacy.

Artemis Student Challenge: NASA Selects University Teams to Build Technologies for the Moon’s Darkest AreasThe selected teams will develop ways to collect data in and around permanently shadowed regions, generate wireless power for future infrastructure, enable autonomous mobility even in the most extreme environments, and more.

Next Gen STEMNASA STEM Engagement has developed a series of STEM products and opportunities that provide a platform for students to contribute to NASA’s endeavors in exploration and discovery. These mission-driven activities include over 20 evidence-based products and opportunities to engage students in authentic STEM experiences.

Space & STEM: Where Do You Fit In?NASA is getting ready to launch Artemis to the Moon, and the Artemis generation will play a role in getting us there.

