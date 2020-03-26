Gov. Evers launches personal protective equipment initiative

Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Governor Tony Evers is trying to get healthcare workers more personal protective equipment such as masks, gowns and gloves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you would like to donate or sell items to the state of Wisconsin, you can now go to https://covid19supplies.wi.gov/Donations.

The State Emergency Operations Center will distribute the items to the communities most in need. They are asking first responders and other non-medical organizations to communicate needs to their county or tribal emergency management office.

“We are amazed at the outpouring of offers from businesses and other organizations who have already told us they want to help fill the critical need for this equipment across the state,” said Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator. “Our staff has already been working to review those offers of support, and our hope is this site will help to streamline that process going forward.”

The state is currently seeking the following items: