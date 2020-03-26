Dry today and tomorrow

Today: Seasonal with a few breaks of sun at times.

High: 45 Wind: NE around 5

Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy with a slight chance of spotty showers in the far south (south of Stevens Point) during the evening.

Low: 29 Wind: Light NE

Friday: Variable clouds and milder.

High: 50 Wind: SE 5-10

Fairly nice Spring weather is on the way for today and tomorrow. Unfortunately, the weather will take a turn for the worse over the weekend.

You can expect a few breaks of sun in the sky for today. This will help warm temperatures up to around seasonal levels. The mercury should reach the mid 40s this afternoon with a northeast wind around 5 mph. A couple of spotty light showers could affect far southern parts of the area this evening, otherwise the weather should stay dry overnight and again tomorrow. With a bit more sun on Friday, high temps should top out in the upper 40s and low 50s making for a nice Spring day.

A strong low pressure system will move in from the southwest late Friday night and slowly cross Wisconsin on Saturday and Sunday. This means breezy conditions, wet weather, and cool temps. Once the rain begins, it could stay fairly steady through Saturday, not ending until early afternoon on Sunday. Around a half inch to inch of rain is likely. Temps could get cool enough on Sunday morning to cause the rain to changeover to snow but at this point it does not look like there will be much accumulation. Highs will be in the 40s over the weekend.

Early next week should be better. A little bit of high pressure should help to break up the clouds. With partly cloudy skies, high temps should rise into the lower and middle 50s on Monday and again reach the low 50s on Tuesday. A few more clouds could be in the sky on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s.

Have a pleasant Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 26-March-2020

On this date in weather history: 1971 - Parts of northern and central Georgia experienced their worst snow and ice storm since 1935. Two day power outages ruined two million eggs at poultry hatches. Two persons were killed when a tree landed on their car. (25th-26th) (The Weather Channel)