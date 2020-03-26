CREATE Portage County assist area healthcare workers with modified medical equipment

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- CREATE Portage County is using its IDEA Center to create medical equipment like specially designed masks and face shields.

The products are created through 3-D screen printing. The organization is modifying original online file designs to make the products compatible with specific hospital needs.

"Our healthcare staff are at the front line of the outbreak and they deserve to be protected," CREATE Portage County Project Activator Christopher Klesmith said. "Anything that we can do to support the community and collaborate to make sure that it’s a very safe effective product that we’re producing out of CREATE Portage County, is absolutely what we want to make sure we’re doing."

Each product takes a few hours depending on the product itself and the machine. The products are also washable and have reusable materials. For example, the mask interior can be split into three different parts to make three separate mask instead of having to dispose of several basic masks after use.

Officials at CREATE Portage County said it's all about helping during this time of need.

For more information, you can click here.