Area college offers free Wi-Fi in parking lots

Central Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Northcentral Technical College is offering free Wi-Fi in the parking lots of all campus locations.

The college is still open in an entirely virtual environment.

Wireless access points are available at the NTC Wausau, Phillips, Medford, Spencer, Antigo and Wittenberg campuses. Users pull into the parking lot and connect to the NTCGuest wireless.

“We recognize that not everyone has access to high speed internet, especially in our rural communities,” said Dr. Lori Weyers, president of NTC . “As the community’s college, we believe it is vitally important that we continue to serve as a resource to our District in these uncertain times. We want to do our part to ensure our communities stay connected to their loved ones, their workplaces and their schooling.”