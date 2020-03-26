ADRC-CW takes precautionary steps during COVID-19

Central Wisconsin (WAOW) -- The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin is taking even more precautionary steps to protect people from COVID-19.

The ADRC-CW is suspending classes, home visits and in-office visits through the safer-at-home order in Wisconsin.

They will also be discontinuing senior dining take out meals throughout the region. The ADRC-CW operates in Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon and Wood counties.

Meals on Wheels will continue in the counties.

Homebound adults 60 years and older, should call 888-486-9545 with any questions about meal eligibility.