Wisconsin Dental Association donating supplies from canceled event to help medical workers fight COVID-19

WAUSAU (WAOW) - After cancelling their Mission of Mercy charitable clinic because of COVID-19, The Wisconsin Dental Association, giving back in a different way.

The WDA is donating the personal protective equipment, that would have been used for the two-day charitable event, to Wisconsin Emergency Management to help medical workers curb the spread of Coronavirus.



In total, the donation consists of 20,000 surgical masks, 25,000 pairs of gloves and 1,700 surgical gowns that would have otherwise been used for Mission of Mercy.



“It was disappointing to postpone this year’s event, but we are honored to be able to step up to aid our fellow healthcare professionals in this unprecedented international crisis," said WDA President Dr. Thomas Raimann. "We are all in this together, and we are glad to support all of those who are dealing with this problem head-on.”



Members of the National Guard picked up the supplies, from a warehouse in New Berlin, Wednesday. They will then distribute the supplies to hospitals, first responders and other care facilities throughout the state.