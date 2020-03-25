WEDC works to help small Wisconsin businesses during COVID-19 challenges

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is offering resources to small business in Wisconsin during the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WEDC has been working to put together resources for small businesses to be provided with access to opportunities to receive as much help as possible.

"With the passage of the federal bill, there is going to be a lot of opportunity to access resources," WEDC Secretary & CEO Missy Hughes said. "Sometimes that can be difficult and we want to make sure that the small businesses of Wisconsin have the best resources.”

To access the resource opportunities, you can click here.