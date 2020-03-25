WEDC weighs in on how you can differentiate essential and non-essential businesses

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Governor Evers' "Safer at Home Order" went into effect in Wisconsin on Wednesday. During this time, Wisconsinites who have questions on whether their business is essential or non-essential have been directed to contact the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

WEDC Secretary & CEO Missy Hughes said the WEDC has been receiving a lot of calls and inquiries, so she offered some suggestions to best serve everyone during this time.

Hughes mentioned that those trying to determine if their business is essential or non-essential should take time to read Governor Evers' "Safer at Home Order," where the majority of questions will be answered. If there are additional questions that the order didn't answer, the WEDC is providing a FAQ section.

"There is an intake form where they can access and ask WEDC a question, but it’s really important to realize that we’re getting a lot of requests for information," Hughes stated. "So we’re asking people to help themselves first by reading the order and the FAQ’s, and then filling out that form.”

If a company believes they're essential after reviewing all of the online resources, then you do not need to reach out to the WEDC. You should move forward as such.

You can find the WEDC's resources by clicking here.