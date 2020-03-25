Soggy early tonight, and again for the weekend

Very wet weather will linger into Wednesday evening. Rain totals will likely be around one-half inch or greater in much of the News 9 area. It could turn just cool enough to see the rain mix with snow over the north half of the viewing area primarily, and then end by midnight. It doesn't look like there will be any great snow accumulations, but as much as a dusting to 2 inches may pile up over portions of the northern half of the News 9 viewing area, mainly north of Marathon County. In any case take it easy on the roadways. They will be wet, and possibly slushy in those areas that get the snow. In addition some fog may be found in spots early in the night. Lows will drop back to the upper 20s north to lower 30s south.

Thursday should be fairly quiet with a few peeks of sunshine possible. Highs could reach the low to mid 40s with northeast winds at 4 to 8 mph. There is a weak weather system tracking south of Wisconsin late Thursday. That will bring a 30% chance of a few light rain showers to the southern half of the News 9 area late Thursday into Thursday night, when they could mix with snowflakes.

Friday should feature a mix of sun and clouds with somewhat milder temperatures. After lows in the upper 20s to near 30, the readings should rebound to the upper 40s to around 50.

A fairly strong low pressure system developing in the Central Plains will track northeast up into Wisconsin this weekend. It will likely bring us plenty of rain from very late Friday night through Saturday night. We are also expecting brisk winds of 15 to 30 mph. It will not be very pleasant. Highs on Saturday should reach the mid 40s. The rain could mix with a bit of snow Saturday night into Sunday morning before ending as the weather system gradually slides away. Highs will remain in the lower to mid 40s Sunday. Perhaps we will see some glimmers of sunshine late in the day.

Early next week should be fairly nice with more sunshine. The highs could rebound to near 49 on Monday and into the lower to mid 50s Tuesday. Next Wednesday is still expected to be partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. There might be some rain showers working in by next Wednesday night. It could stay unsettled for a few days after that as well.

Hope you have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 25-March 2020

On this date in weather history:

1934 - A spring storm produced 21 inches of snow at Amarillo TX in 24 hours. However, much of the snow melted as it fell, and as a result, the snow cover was never any deeper than 4.5 inches. (David Ludlum)

1948 - For the second time in less than a week airplanes were destroyed by a tornado at Tinker AFB in Oklahoma City OK. A March 20th tornado destroyed fifty planes at Tinker AFB causing more than ten million dollars damage, and the March 25th tornado destroyed another thirty-five planes causing six million dollars damage. The first tornado struck without warning, and caused more damage than any previous tornado in the state of Oklahoma. The second tornado was predicted by Fawbush and Miller of the United States Air Force, and their accurate tornado forecast ushered in the modern era of severe weather forecasting. (The Weather Channel) (Storm Data) (The National Severe Storms Forecast Center)