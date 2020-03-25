Rain and snow later today

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain developing around mid to late afternoon.

High: 47 Wind: South 5-10

Tonight: Rain changing to snow with 1 to 4 inches accumulation possible, heaviest north of Wausau.

Low: 29 Wind: North 5-10

Thursday: Seasonal with a few breaks of sun.

High: 45 Wind: NE to East around 5

Some snow might fall in parts of the area tonight and again late in the weekend but overall we continue the march toward Spring. Temperatures will remain at or above normal for the foreseeable future.

For today there will be plenty of clouds in the sky. Even with the grey conditions, high temps should reach the mid to upper 40s. A cold front and weak low pressure system will bring some rain to the area around mid afternoon. This rain will continue into the evening and gradually change over to snow. There will likely be some accumulations of snow with the potential for 1 to 4 inches. The most likely spots for 3 to 4 inches will be north of Wausau. South of Wausau the snow should be much lighter and some locations could end up with none. Winds will be out of the south today at 5-10 mph and then shift to the north tonight.

Tomorrow will be a little cooler but still about normal for this time of year. With a few breaks of sun at times, highs should reach the mid 40s. Friday could be even better with variable clouds and highs in the upper 40s.

A stronger low pressure system will approach our area from the southwest on Friday night. There could be a bit of rain during the night but most of it will hold off until Saturday. Unfortunately, most of the weekend looks gloomy at this point. We could be in for an all day-type rain with over a half inch. Highs will be in the 40s. And it will be breezy. The rain will continue through Saturday night and Sunday morning at which time it could mix with a bit of snow. If we are lucky, there could be a little sun later in the afternoon on Sunday.

Next week is looking a little better with partly cloudy skies on Monday and highs in the low 50s. Highs will be in the low 50s once again on Tuesday, but there will be more clouds and a slight chance of rain.

Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 25-March-2020

On this date in weather history: 1987 - Heavy rain left rivers and streams swollen in Kansas and Nebraska, causing considerable crop damage due to flooding of agricultural areas. The Saline River near Wilson Reservoir in central Kansas reached its highest level since 1951. March rainfall at Grand Island NE exceeded their previous record of 5.57 inches. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)