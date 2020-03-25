Northwoods Wildlife Center hosting Spring Baby Shower to help newborn animals

As spring approaches, Northwoods Wildlife Center is preparing for an influx of newborn wildlife in need, by hosting a Baby Shower!

Every year, the majority of NWC's spring admissions are infant animals that require special equipment, diets, supplies, and a lot of time.

As such, the Center is asking for donations to assist them in providing these animals with the care they need.

If you would like to help, the Northwoods Wildlife Center has both a Baby Shower registry and a Wish List on Smile.Amazon.com, where you can view and purchase items that the Center needs.

However, because the Center is closed to visitors until further notice, they are asking that donations be shipped to them directly at 8683 S. Blumenstein Road, Minocqua.

They are also accepting donations to help the little critters out through their website at northwoodswildlifecenter.org.