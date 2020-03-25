Marshfield dental laboratory to start making face shields

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- A dental laboratory in Marshfield is starting to make protective face shields for workers in hospitals.

Dental Crafters usually makes dental prosthetics, like bridges and crowns, but with dental clinics closing due to COVID-19, about two thirds of employees had to be be laid off.

After donating protective equipment to Marshfield Clinic, the owners asked the clinic if they needed anything else, the clinic responded that they're in need of face shields.

"According to the Marshfield Clinic its going to help preserve the N-95 masks," said Robert Slominksi, a co-owner of Dental Crafters. "(The face shield) is a full shield that covers your face and it'll also cover up the N-95 masks. It protects them from any fluids that might come towards their face,"

Slomanski continued, saying that the remaining employees of Dental Crafters will be working seven days a week to fulfill shield orders and can make about 100 shields a day.

When the dental clinics open back up, Slominski says the laid off employees will be brought back.