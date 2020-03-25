Marshfield business provides free computers to students

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Like almost every small business right now, Northside Computers in Marshfield has been impacted by Covid-19.

The owner, Jason Miller, said the company that takes their old computer parts is shut down.

Rather than accruing a pile of what-would-be junk, Miller decided to use those parts and make a difference.

He posted to Facebook, saying any parents who need a computer for their student can reach out. He's using those old parts to get computers up-and-running, providing them to families for free.

"I didn't actually realize there would be that many people who needed them," said Miller. "We are getting messages basically non-stop about people wanting them."

It's gotten to the point where he's actually looking for computer donations so that he can keep refurbishing them.

If you've got a computer that isn't too old (or as Jason calls it, "a dinosaur"), call Northside Computers to donate.