Local musician kicks off #News9COVIDKaraoke with parody

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- In the midst of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, one area musician is making music, hoping to spread some smiles.

Neil Diamond created a COVID-19 parody to 'Sweet Caroline' and shortly after, central Wisconsin musician, Brad Emanuel made his own lyrics.

Click the video above to listen!

Wake Up Wisconsin is kicking off COVID Karaoke as many are using music to cope with this pandemic. If you made a parody, share it with us on Facebook using the hashtag #News9COVIDKaraoke. It may be featured on one of our shows!