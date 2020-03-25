Getting answers: Do I need a permit to leave the house?

MADISON (WKOW) -- Now that Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order is in effect, there are a few things to keep in mind.

People do not need special permission to leave their homes, but they must comply with this order as to when it is permissible to leave home.

Similarly, if a business is an Essential Business or Operation as defined in this order, it does not need documentation or certification to continue its work that is done in compliance with this order.

The order is effective at 8 a.m. on Weds., March 25, 2020 and will remain in effect until 8 a.m. Fri., April 24, 2020, or until a superseding order is issued.

(READ THE FULL ORDER HERE.)