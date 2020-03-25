Getting Answers: Can you get COVID-19 twice?

MADISON (WKOW) -- As COVID-19 continues to spread, more questions are surfacing.

One question, if someone got the virus once, can they get it again? Our ABC affiliate in Madison, WKOW, asked UW Health chief quality officer Dr. Jeff Pothof.

"Often times, once you've had a viral infection, like influenza, you develop some immunity to it. Your body makes antibodies that should be protective for a certain period of time that would prevent you from getting the virus again," Pothof told 27 News.

"With other coronaviruses, we do know that there is at least some temporary immunity. The most closely related virus to the virus that causes COVID-19, we know that individuals who developed that disease had immunity for about two years, maybe three years," he said. "Unfortunately as it pertains to COVID-19, we don't know exactly how much immunity will be conferred by having the disease, but it wouldn't be unreasonable to think that individuals who have had COVID-19 would have some degree of protection for some amount of time."