Free state parks and trails amid Safer at Home order

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Wednesday that all state parks and trails are free.

That announcement came amid concerns that Wisconsin would close it's state parks, like Florida and other states have already done.

The DNR indicated Tuesday that their decision could change if people don't act responsibly. That means social distancing.

"Please maintain social distancing, please stay 6 feet away from people at all times," said DNR Communications Director Sarah Hoye.

She said that if things "run amuck," the DNR will have to change operations.

"We are constantly, constantly monitoring on the ground what's happening," said Hoye.

As for hunting and fishing, Hoye said you are still free to do so. However, she urges that you stay in your own community, as unnecessary travel is prohibited by Safer at Home.

If you still need to purchase your hunting or fishing license, that is available online. DNR Property Buildings are Closed.