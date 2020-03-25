Domestic violence could increase over the next few weeks

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A safer at home order has been issued for Wisconsin, but not everyone may feel safer at home.

The Women's Community in Wausau anticipates an uptick in domestic violence over the next few weeks as couples and families spend significantly more time at home.

While the stress of these uncertain times won't necessarily cause someone to become violent who isn't already, it could escalate violence in already abusive relationships.

"Work may have been [a victim's] respite, it may have been a safe place for them to get away," said Women's Community Executive Director Jane Graham Jennings. "So now the potential of having an entire day, for weeks with no separation, the likelihood of increased violence is concerning to us."

The Women's Community is still open as a resource during the safer at home order. If you feel you are in a dangerous situation, call police.