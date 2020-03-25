COVID-19 cases at 585 in Wisconsin, 7 deaths reported
Wisconsin (WAOW) -- There are now 585 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and seven deaths.
The sixth person to have died is said to be in their 70's in Dane Co. The seventh is a 60-year-old Milwaukee man.
Here's what we know about the other five deaths:
- The first was a man in his 50's from Fond du Lac County.
- The second was a man in his 90's from Ozaukee County.
- The third was a 66-year-old man from Milwaukee County.
- The fourth was a 69-year-old man from another state in Milwaukee County at the time.
- The fifth person was also from Milwaukee Co.