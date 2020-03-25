Clark County COVID-19 case confirmed

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- One Clark County person has tested positive for Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

In a press release, the Clark County Health Department said the individual is now isolated at home.

“The best thing that Clark County residents can do is to follow Governor Evers’ Safer At Home Order. All Clark County residents and Wisconsinites should stay at home as much as possible,” said Brittany Mews, Clark County Health Department Director/Health Officer.

The department has not yet determined how the person became infected.

This is the third confirmed COVID-19 case in central Wisconsin.