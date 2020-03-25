Church window shattered, police looking for who is responsible

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- Riverside Apostolic Church is a quiet congregation this week.

In-person services have been suspended and are taking place online.

So, on Tuesday night, the pastor was the only person inside the building.

Around 7 p.m. her heard a loud bang and went to see what happened.

He looked out the door to see a shattered window and a shovel lying on the floor.

"In today's climate, this is one that just has us shaking out heads," said Marshfield Police Lt. Dennis Keffer. He questioned why someone would vandalize at all, let alone now. "We have other things to worry about," he said.

There is no surveillance video and as of Wednesday afternoon police had not heard tips from the public.

If you saw what happened or know anything about the incident, he asks that you call the 715-387-4394 or report anonymously on the P-3 app.