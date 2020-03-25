Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is implementing virtual services

WAUSAU (WAOW) -- The great outdoors is still open during the COVID-19 outbreak, however there are still some changes being made by Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.

The park is implementing virtual services to protect the health and safety of employees and members of the public.

Customers needing information, permits and maps are encouraged to call the nearest office during regular business hours for prompt service.

The park is taking these actions based on the medical advice to limit gatherings of large numbers of people and to promote social distancing.



“As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority,” said Paul Strong, Forest Supervisor. “We are committed to continuing to support our communities and fulfill our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.”

Visitors are encouraged to contact their local forest or ranger district for the latest office hours and availability.

They are also urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the Coronavirus, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html.