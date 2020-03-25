Boulder Junction awarded High Speed Broadband Expansion PSC Grant

The town of Boulder Junction is getting a boost to their high speed internet.

The Town, in partnership with CenturyTel of Northern Wisconsin, filed a broadband expansion grant application with the Wisconsin Public Service Commission.

The grant would be used to bring high speed broadband to each Boulder Junction home and business.

On March 19, 2020,the PSC notified them they will be awarded the $1,624,094 grant.

“Our project is likely to have a significant economic impact since broadband speeds will increase to levels supporting nearly any type of business, entrepreneur, or virtual worker.” said Town Chairman, Dennis Reuss.

“The proposed project will increase the ability for employees and business leaders to work from their Boulder Junction home, increase educational opportunities, allow new and existing businesses greater access to growth opportunities, enhance medical access options for patients and providers, and expand access to government programs and services.”

“One of the important next steps in this process will be for property owners to sign up for installation.”said Jim Galloway, Chair of the Boulder Junction High speed Broadband Expansion Committee.

“The cost of the installation is being paid by CenturyLink, a Wisconsin Public Service Commission grant, and the Town of Boulder Junction but property owners need to confirm they want the fiber optic cable and service on their property. The Town of Boulder Junction website, townofboulderjunction.org, will have more information posted soon.”

The two-year project, that is set to bring fiber optic, high speed broadband to every home in Boulder Junction is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2020.