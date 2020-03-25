Aspirus prepares for COVID-19 patients with ventilator training for staff

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Aspirus Registered Respiratory Therapist Sarah Schroeder says ventilators are typically used for post-surgical patients or those with chronic lung diseases for example.

However, ventilators are especially important for those who show symptoms of pneumonia or other COVID-19 related lung issues.

Aspirus has recently ordered more ventilators on top of the ones they already have readily available, to ensure preparedness in the case of an influx of patients in the coming weeks.

"We provided some e-learning modules, recorded videos, and we have some hands on training that we’re doing in a classroom with a simulation mannequin," Schroeder said. "Along with a ventilator and different oxygen delivery devices. Basically anything respiratory, we’re getting out there to all staff just to bulk up education.”

Schroeder added that on top of Aspirus constantly keeping track of their ventilator inventory, they have several other resources in which they're able to acquire more ventilators if the need rises rapidly.