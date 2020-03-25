Ascension opening drive-thru COVID-19 testing in North Central Wisconsin

North Central Wisconsin (WAOW) -- Ascension Medical Group is launching drive-thru COVID-19 testing in North Central Wisconsin.

Starting Mar. 26, the testing sites will be in Plover, Rhinelander and Crandon. They are working on additional locations.

Before you go to the drive-through site you must be pre-screen by an Ascension Medical Group provider either by appointment, phone or virtually with the online care.

Ascension St. Michael’s - Plover, 2401 Plover Road, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., participants who have been screened and scheduled for drive-through testing should use entrance B in Plover.

Ascension St. Mary’s - Kabel Avenue, Rhinelander, 1044 Kabel Avenue. 8 a.m. -2 p. M.

Ascension St. Mary’s - Crandon, 400 West Glen Street, Crandon. Hours: 9 a.m. - Noon

The locations will be open Monday through Friday.