7th Congressional District candidates adjust campaigns during pandemic

CENTRAL WISCONSIN (WAOW) -- The special election for the 7th congressional district is just under seven weeks away, and candidates running for the seat have adjusted their campaigns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between the CDC limiting gatherings and Governor Evers declaring a safer at home order, both Democrat Tricia Zunker and Republican Tom Tiffany have had to cancel events.

Zunker is now turning to social media and other virtual platforms to reach voters.

"My staffers are working remotely so we're social distancing within this campaign," Zunker said. "We're doing virtual events. Tonight we have the Facebook Live townhall where I will listen to voters, hear their concerns and really just check in on each other through the COVID-19 pandemic."

Tiffany is working with his campaign to reach people through letters.

"We're emphasizing to people to contact Tiffany for Wisconsin, which is our website, and they can do things like write letters and write postcards and things like that," Tiffany said. "Which are really more kind of like grassroots campaigning. So, kind of going back to the basics at this point."

The special election is on May 12th. If you're worried going to the polls may impact your health, you can still register to vote absentee.