Wisconsin health centers awarded over $1M in HHS awards during pandemic

(WAOW) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, awarded $1,085,858 to 16 health centers in Wisconsin Tuesday, according to a press release.

The move stems from the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act.

Health center recipients in Wisconsin may use these awards to address screening and testing needs, acquire medical supplies and boost their telehealth capacity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, per the release.

“HRSA-funded health centers have been and will be critical players in our national response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “The new grants we’re releasing today are a rapid injection of resources secured by President Trump from Congress in the supplemental funding bill, building on the strong investments HHS has made in health centers over the years."

“HRSA-funded health centers will receive this funding as quickly as possible so they can maintain their ability to deliver quality primary health care services to their patients while responding to developing needs in their communities,” said HRSA Administrator Tom Engels.