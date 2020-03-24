Updated visitation restriction for Marshfield Clinic Health System

Effective March 24, all visitors are prohibited from entering Marshfield Clinic Health System.

These temporary visitor restrictions apply to visitation for hospitals and for clinic appointments.

There are certain exceptions and situations where adult visitors may be allowed. These include:

Pediatric (including NICU) patients: 1 visitor. (You will be asked to designate one healthy adult who is able to provide support during a continuous 24-hour period.)

OB patients: 1 visitor/support person

Patients where a caregiver is essential to their care (such as a patient with altered mental status, developmental delay or physical disability requiring assistance with medical care or activities of daily living.)

Patients who have power of attorney or court-appointed guardians

Patients who have the potential for a sudden status change. Examples may include surgery or trauma. Visitors may be allowed on a case-by-case basis.

Patients who are at the end of their life. (These patients and families will be supported on a case-by-case basis with the goal of creating an emotional support network, while keeping patients and visitors safe.)

Visitor restriction guidelines: