UPDATE: Suspect in Kwik Trip robbery attempt arrested

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wausau police arrested the alleged suspect in a weekend robbery attempt at Kwik Trip on Tuesday.

According to a press release, officers were notified of a robbery attempt at the Kwik Trip on Grand Ave. Saturday at 12:46 a.m. Per the release, the suspect demanded money after bringing a cigar to the checkout area. When an employee dialed 911, the suspect took the cigar and left the scene before officials arrived, it adds.

Tuesday, an officer observed the alleged suspect, identified as 36-year-old Wausau resident Stephen Cento, and his vehicle at a business in the 2300 block of Grand Avenue, per the release.

Cento is being held at the Marathon County Jail and faces a recommended charge of robbery, according to the release.