Timekeeper Distillery to start making hand sanitizer

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Timekeeper Distillery in Wausau will soon be making hand sanitizer.

They plan to produce it in 25 oz. containers, 5 gallon buckets, and a 55 gallon drum.

The larger quantities need to be reserved by calling ahead. They also hope to make it in 12 oz. containers when they acquire the packaging for it.

Making hand sanitizer keeps the distillery working and helps the community as well.

"The healthcare professionals, the businesses, the restaurants--you know all these people are limited on these resources that they need to operate safely and so for us to be a part of that is a huge win for us as a company but I think the community as a whole," said Dan Weber who is the head distiller and owner at the distillery.

Pickup and ordering information will be added to their website and Facebook page.