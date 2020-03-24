Stevens Point YMCA to offer essential workers child care services during outbreak

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Stevens Point YMCA Child Care will remain open for essential workers.

"The Stevens Point Area YMCA Child Care is committed to remaining open during this COVID-19 pandemic to provide critical support services to health care workers, first responders (police/fire) and other essential workers who may need care for their children," a press release from the Stevens Point YMCA read in part.

"Our licensed child care center, along with our certified staff, are following government guidelines and recommendations for health and safety standards and social distancing including frequent hand washing," the release continued.

Child care rates, including lunch and snacks in the morning and afternoon are as follows:

6 weeks to 2 years: $50.00/day

2 years to 5 years: $45.00/day

5 years to 12 years: $40.00/day

Some local health care employers offering to pay the childcare costs, per the release. It adds that the YMCA "can offer extended hours and overnight care if there is enough expressed interest and need."

"In order to continue to provide this critical community service, we need those in need of care to reserve their spot today, so we can retain necessary staff and move forward with facility planning," the release said.

All child care forms must be completed and payment received prior to your child’s first day, per the release.

For any essential workers in need of child care, or if you have a need for extended or overnight care, please contact , Child Care Services Director Kara Breitbach at 715-952-9339 to reserve a spot. Spots are limited; drop-in care will not be provided.