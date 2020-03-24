State officials encouraging more poll workers to replace older workers for their safety

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, health officials have made it clear that older individuals are highly at risk of contracting COVID-19.

The state of Wisconsin is still seeing a shortage of poll workers, and the April 7 election is right around the corner. Officials with the Wisconsin Elections Commission say it's important that older poll workers are replaced due to health concerns related to COVID-19.

State officials also say Wisconsin has approximately 30,000 poll workers and a significant amount of them are in their 60's and 70's. The positions filled are usually called election inspectors who are present at polling sites.

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza is also reminding of the importance for poll workers to show up on election day, or if they need to cancel to let the municipality know ahead of time.

"I’m hearing from places who have already held their primary’s that because of this COVID-19 scare, people are just not showing up," Mayor Wiza stated. "Please don’t do that. If you think you’re not going to show up, call us and let us know so we can plan.”

Poll workers have to undergo special training, so that's why it's especially important to let your municipality know if you can or cannot make it, so they have an adequate amount of time to train potential replacements.

If you're interested in becoming a poll worker, you can click here or contact your local municipal clerk. You'll need to enter you address in the search fields and the system will tell you who your municipal clerk is and provide a phone number and email address. Put “Poll Worker Applicant” in the subject line.