Sports Multimedia Journalist – WAOW

This is a unique time in history, and we’re looking for someone to fill a unique role. This position will be a sports reporter/anchor once sports come back. In the meantime, we’ll need you to pitch in the news operation, as we bring our community the important information, they need to survive these uncertain times. You’ll be asked to do several things, from shooting video, to writing stories for our newscasts and website.

Once sports do come back, you’ll get back to sports as well, which is also unique for our small market station. We cover sports like the big guys. With historic Lambeau Field just 90 minutes away, we treat the Packers as our hometown team, because they are HUGE in the state of Wisconsin. Your job as a sports reporter/anchor in this office will put you in the locker room with Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and more. But this job is so much more than our outstanding and thorough Packers coverage.



We have a large, and passionate prep sports scene in Central Wisconsin, one that people in our viewing area love to see covered on our airwaves. We're looking for someone who can find stories that will resonate with our viewers, that will stick in our memories, and that will make our communities proud to support their teams. You won't be just shooting highlights night after night. You'll be challenged to find these unique stories that have helped us become the number one station in the market. If you're passionate about sports and storytelling, this is the job for you.

Essential duties and responsibilities:

Shoot and edit sports content for broadcast

Write content for website

Ability to set up and execute live shots

Find and pitch interesting and captivating stories to our local market

Keep extensive knowledge of local sports teams, including high school, college and pro sports

Must be willing to drive longer distances (some of our area schools are 1 hr or more away from the station)

College degree in journalism or related field is required

WAOW is part of Quincy Media Inc., a family owned company. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.quincymediacareers.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

If you think you’re qualified, want to work with a great group of people and live in one of America’s best cities, send your link, cover letter, resume and references to:

Curtis Miles

General Manager

cmiles@waow.com

1908 Grand Avenue

Wausau, WI 54403

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE

WAOW-TV9 is an Equal Opportunity Employer