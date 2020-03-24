Several rounds of rain and snow

We will continue to be a rather cloudy early spring pattern through the weekend and there will be several rounds of more substantial precipitation as well. Just a weak front will be moving in for Tuesday night. As such there is a small chance of some drizzle or sprinkles later on, more likely in the northwest part of the area. Lows will reach the mid 30s with winds out of the southeast to south at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday should be mostly cloudy with highs around 46 degrees. Winds will be from the southwest at 5-10 mph becoming north late. A new low pressure system pushing in will bring a 90% chance of rain later in the afternoon. We could get at least .30 or .40 inch of rainfall. However it is expected to turn to wet heavy snow in the evening. There is potential of 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation in the area Wednesday night, ending just after midnight with the greatest amounts probably from around Marathon County northward. Please be alert for changeable conditions on the roads Wednesday evening and plan on slowing down!

Thursday looks mainly quiet with partly or mostly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance of a few light rain showers in the southern part of the region later in the afternoon. Otherwise lows will be around 29 with highs near 44 degrees.

Friday should be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the mid to upper 40s. We have a 70% chance of rain and snow Friday night as a strong low pressure system approaches from the Plains. The rain and snow will continue Saturday and it could turn to all snow in some areas. There could be at least light to moderate snow accumulations if it cools down enough Saturday. Temperatures should top out in the low 40s, but fall to the mid 30s in the afternoon. It will be very breezy as well. Any snow showers should end Sunday morning, but it will continue to be blustery and chilly with highs around 41 degrees.

Conditions are shaping up nicer by Sunday and Monday with some sunshine returning. Highs could climb to the upper 40s Sunday and low 50s Monday.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:40 p.m., 24-March 2020

On this date in weather history:

1987 - A winter-like storm in the central U.S. produced blizzard conditions from South Dakota to western Kansas. Snowfall totals ranged up to 24 inches at Neligh NE, with 19 inches at Winner SD. Winds gusting to 60 mph created twelve foot snow drifts in Nebraska stranding thousands on the highways. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)

1988 - Thunderstorms developing along a cold front produced severe weather from Minnesota to northeastern Texas. The thunderstorms spawned ten tornadoes, including one which injured five persons near Raymondville MO. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)