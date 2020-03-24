River Flood Warning is in effect

River Flood Warning is in effectUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Waupaca County
…The Flood Warning remains in effect…
The Flood Warning continues for
the Wolf River at New London.
* Until further notice.
* At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet.
* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending
at 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 9.2 feet.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to 10.0 feet Monday
evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
* Impact…At 10.1 feet, Floodwaters begin to cover portions of West
Wolf River Avenue downstream of New London. Widespread lowland
flooding is occurring from New London to Fremont.
