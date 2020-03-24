River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Waupaca County

…The Flood Warning remains in effect…

The Flood Warning continues for

the Wolf River at New London.

* Until further notice.

* At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 9.2 feet.

* Flood stage is 9.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending

at 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 9.2 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to 10.0 feet Monday

evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter.

* Impact…At 10.1 feet, Floodwaters begin to cover portions of West

Wolf River Avenue downstream of New London. Widespread lowland

flooding is occurring from New London to Fremont.

&&